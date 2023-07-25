LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Libraries will host a live acoustic music with local musician Brandon Word at the Mahon Library on July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

According to a press release, Word will play at the Mahon Library, which has been a designated cool down area for the community throughout the hot summer. Additionally, the event will have free water, Wi-Fi and a charging station available for citizens to use while enjoying the music.

The live music will also take place at the Friends of the Library Book Sale, said the release. It will be on July 29 and July 29 from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

The release mentioned that July 28 will be for “Friends of the Library Members only,” and July 29 will be open to the public.

For more information call Mahon Library at 806-775-2835.