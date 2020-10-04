Mahon Library to present “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Beginning Sunday, October 4, the Mahon Library will present “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas,” an exhibition by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

In the 1840s, German immigrants began settling at New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Sisterdale, and other locations, imparting a distinctive character to these communities.

“Lone Star and Eagle” features reproductions of archival photographs, newspaper headlines, maps and paintings that tell the story of these remarkable people known for their individual and communal industry in setting down roots and adapting ways of the old country to life in a new world.

The exhibition will be available to the public from October 4 to October 31. For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact the Lubbock Public Library at 806.775.2835.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512.440.1991.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)