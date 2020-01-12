Mainlane closure planned for the eastbound Marsha Sharp Freeway Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

On Monday, Jan. 13, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will close the right mainlane along eastbound Marsha Sharp Freeway (MSF – US 62/82) and begin placing concrete traffic barriers, from Milwaukee Avenue to the Loop 289 exit. The barrier and closure will allow construction crews to safely construct a third auxiliary lane for eastbound MSF traffic between Milwaukee and the Loop exit.

Traffic on eastbound MSF can expect the right mainlane to be closed while the concrete barrier is placed and for the duration of the new auxiliary lane construction. Milwaukee Avenue traffic will also have a dedicated merging lane onto eastbound MSF. The Loop 289 exit ramp will remain open during construction.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The work is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth, the addition of the auxiliary lane and various other road repairs.

Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)