Maintenance work on 24th Street to start on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Street Department:

On Monday, August 10, 2020, the City of Lubbock Paved Streets Department will begin maintenance work on 24th Street, from Indiana Avenue to Memphis Avenue. Portions of 24th Street will be closed to traffic while crews relay the asphalt paving.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This work will take approximately four weeks to complete depending upon weather and construction.

