Maintenance work on Broadway Street to begin Monday, April 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, April 19, 2021, the City of Lubbock Street Department will begin maintenance work on Broadway Street between Avenue A and Avenue E. East and westbound traffic will be affected for the duration of the project.

Phase 1 will close the eastbound lanes. Please try to avoid the area to reduce traffic delays. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

Maintenance work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)