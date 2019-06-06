Major accident on Highway 84, some lanes closed

LUBBOCK, Texas — Parts of Highway 84 are closed this morning due to a major accident.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, DPS troopers and Slaton Police responded to East Highway 84 near Country Road 3300.

There were initial reports on the emergency radio of passengers trapped inside a vehicle. Everythinglubbock.com has not confirmed any injuries.

Our crew at the scene reported westbound traffic was closed and only one eastbound lane was open.

These closures may change. This story is still developing and will be updated.