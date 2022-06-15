LUBBOCK, Texas – The Simply Mac store in Lubbock is one of dozens nationwide that have been shut down after the third-party Apple retailer declared bankruptcy last week, causing serious problems for its customers.

Joey Martinez, a student, Marine Veteran and artist in Lubbock, left his laptop at Simply Mac for repair in May. He received an email last week stating his computer was fixed and ready for pick up.

When Martinez arrived, he discovered the locked door covered in notices.

At the forefront: a lock-out notice regarding missed rent payments with contact information for the property manager.

Martinez called the property manager to retrieve his computer from inside the store, but she said she does not have the legal authority to let him inside, which KLBK News confirmed, and recommended he obtain an attorney.

The property manager later notified Martinez when she learned that Simply Mac filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which means the company will be liquidated.

Martinez, at a loss, said he wasn’t sure what to do. He reached out to Simply Mac and did not get a response.

“I need my computer. I’m supposed to be working on a paper right now. I’m not able to do that,” Martinez said. “My computer’s been held hostage. I know that sounds funny, but it’s true.”

Martinez is not only missing school assignments, but he said he’s missing work too.

“I probably lost about $2,800 just within the [last] week. I’m gonna have to take a loss and see what I can do through my lawyer to get my money back and be compensated for the time that I’ve lost through work,” Martinez explained.

He added, “I might have to go buy another computer to work.”

KLBK News also attempted to contact Simply Mac, but we have not been able to reach them for comment either.

Martinez later called Apple and said the person he spoke with didn’t know about the bankruptcy, and thus didn’t have answers for him. That was last week.

“I have gone through every channel that I could go through and haven’t heard anything back and I’m sure I’m not the only person going through this,” Martinez said, adding that he even filed a police report citing stolen property.

KLBK News heard from an Apple spokesperson on Tuesday evening. The company said:

Apple is working to support customers who have repairs collected by Simply Mac … We may not have all of the answers right now. It’s still developing, but we are going to support the customers. Statement from Apple Inc. spokesperson

The spokesperson also said any Apple customers with devices in Simply Mac stores should call 1-800-My-Apple and ask to speak with someone about Simply Mac.

Martinez called Apple again on Wednesday and said he felt much better about the conversation.

Apple reassured him that he would get his computer back. The customer service representative asked for his email address so they could send a letter advising him on next steps.

Simply Mac was an Apple-authorized retailer, but it also worked with other companies, including AT&T.

Martinez said he tried calling his AT&T provider about an issue with a different device, his phone, and he said they referred him back to Simply Mac, not realizing they went bankrupt.

He said he doesn’t know how or when he’ll get his laptop back, but he does believe – with more communication – it will eventually happen.