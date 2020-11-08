Major Crash Investigation Unit dispatched to 50th & I-27 Saturday evening

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a crash at 50th Street and Interstate 27 Saturday evening.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com and also reported on their social media there were minor injuries.

In addition to the Lubbock Police Department, our photojournalist reported the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.

The incident was reported after 8:30 p.m.

There were reports the incident may have been part of a chase involving LSO, but EverythingLubbock.com has been unable to verify those reports at this time.

We have reached out to LPD and LSO for comment.

This is a developing story and will be update as new information is released.

