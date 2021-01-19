Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday. Lubbock Police released more information on an officer-involved crash, as well as identified the driver who collided with the patrol vehicle.

Read the full news release below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred between a Lubbock Police patrol vehicle and an SUV at approximately 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 3300 block of 34th Street.

An officer in a marked Lubbock Police Department patrol vehicle, responding to a call for service with lights and sirens activated, was traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of 34th Street. A Ford Expedition, driven by 33-year-old Kelsi White, was traveling northbound in the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue. The vehicles collided in the intersection of 34th Street and Indiana Avenue.

White had minor injuries, but refused EMS.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

