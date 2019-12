LUBBOCK, Texas — A major crash has been reported on the 3500 block Clovis Highway on Wednesday morning, according to a LBK Alert.

One person has died and another person has suffered minor injuries, according to LPD.

Eastbound lanes are closed and will remain closed for the next few hours and will affect morning commutes.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information is received.