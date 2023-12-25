LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said one person was pronounced dead on scene multiple people were hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash in the west bound lanes of Highway 84 on top of the North Frankford overpass on Christmas evening.

According to LCSO, both westbound lanes of travel, one eastbound Lane on Highway 84 and North Frankford were shut down.

LCSO said deputies were called around 6:20 p.m. on December 25.

“Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department are currently on scene,” LCSO said. The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said further information will be released as it becomes available.