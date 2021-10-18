Major Crash Unit investigating officer-involved collision

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Tx-–The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning officer-involved collision.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of 19th Street around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, for a single vehicle crash. As officers were working the crash, an SUV driven by 19 year-old Ryan Hinojosa was traveling westbound when the vehicle struck one of the marked LPD vehicles blocking the lane of traffic, pushing it into the other marked unit.

Hinojosa suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation is on-going.

