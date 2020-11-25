Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run, 70 year old man killed, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the deadly November 16 hit and run crash that caused the death of Benigno Salas, 70.

Joseph Cruz, 34, of Brownfield was charged with failure to stop and render aid. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday. A bond amount was not yet listed.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street.

On Nov. 21, investigators located and recovered the involved suspect vehicle, a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer. On Nov. 24, investigators identified the driver and obtained a fail to stop and render aid causing death warrant for 34-year-old Joseph Cruz of Brownfield, Texas. Cruz turned himself into the Lubbock Police Department for his arrest warrant. Cruz was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of East 4th Street and a Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of East 4th Street. The Mitsubishi began to turn southwest onto Idalou Road. The Mitsubishi and the motorcycle collided in the intersection. The Mitsubishi then turned around and fled the scene heading eastbound on East 4th Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Salas was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.