LUBBOCK, Texas— South Plains Telephone Cooperative announced that its customers are affected by a “fiber cut in South Lubbock.”

According to SPTC.com, “AT&T is experiencing a major fiber cut in South Lubbock” and affected all South Plains Telephone Cooperative (SPTC) members and its business office phones.

SPTC said the issue had been expedited to AT&T for resolution, however no restoration time for service had been estimated at the time.

Check the SPTC website at www.sptc.net for updates.