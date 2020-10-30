Majority of recent COVID-19 deaths exposed to virus through community

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the week of October 23 through October 29, the City of Lubbock reported 29 deaths from coronavirus. Eighteen of those deaths were people who were exposed to the virus through the community.

According to the city, a case is designated as “community-acquired” when a specific source of exposure cannot be determined. As of Thursday, community-acquired cases account for 51 percent of all coronavirus cases in Lubbock and 44 percent of all deaths.

Of the 29 deaths, six were in nursing home residents. Lubbock nursing homes have reported 71 coronavirus deaths overall, which is 35 percent of reported deaths. As of Thursday, there were 648 cases in Lubbock nursing home residents, or 3.4 percent of all cases.

Three of the deaths were in people exposed to the virus through people they knew, one was exposed to the virus while traveling, and one was a health care worker.

As of Thursday, the City of Lubbock reported 202 total deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.