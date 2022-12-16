LUBBOCK, Texas – Just this week alone, four people across the South Plains were killed in car accidents; each one of them did not have a seatbelt on.

Local first responders and DPS want everyone to travel safely this holiday season, and that means being properly buckled in the car seat. They say it can prevent serious injuries and save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 50% of all occupants in a car would have survived crashes if they were buckled up.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with Texas DPS said, “We want everyone to make it where they’re going safely. And that’s one of the things you can do to ensure that you get to your destination safely is buckle your seatbelt.”

Chris Colpitts with UMC EMS added that there is always more traffic on the roads during the holidays and the chances of getting in an accident are much greater. “From 1975 to 2017, over 375,000 lives were saved by the use of seatbelts,” he explained.

They said wearing a seatbelt can prevent being ejected and prevent serious bone breaks and artery tears.

“After impact, you know inertia takes over, and we find them underneath like the glove box, or they’ll go over to the dash, and through the glass. Ejections are almost always fatal,” Colpitts said.

Sgt. Bures said there will be troopers working around Christmas time to ensure drivers are being cautious.

“Put your seatbelt on before you put the car in gear, make it a habit,” Colpitts added.

It’s a class C misdemeanor for someone not wearing a seatbelt, and that can range from $250 to $500.