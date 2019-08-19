Makeshift memorial made for 3-year-old girl killed in Plainview car fire

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, a makeshift memorial appeared in front of Galaxy Vape Shop, in Plainview for the 3-year-old girl who was killed in a car fire on August 16.

A reporter at the memorial said she saw residents coming by and dropping items off. She also said the vape shop is currently open.

On August 16, the father of the child, Christopher Cantrell, 33, was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide, according to the Plainview Police Department. Police and firefighters were called to the shop in the 3300 block of Olton Road for the report of a vehicle fire. The little girl’s body was found in the charred remains of the vehicle.

An arrest warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said Cantrell left his daughter in the car after she fell asleep while they were on the way to the vape shop. The warrant said he left her unattended when the vehicle caught fire.

