Making child porn with disabled boy will cost Snyder man prison time

SNYDER, Texas - A Snyder man, Virgil Lee Bailey, was sentenced Friday to 30 years plus 10 years in federal prison for a total of 40 years.

Bailey accepted a plea agreement in April for production of child pornography. In December of 2017, child pornography was traced back to Bailey’s residence in the 1500 block of 27th Street in Snyder.

Court records said Bailey admitted to taking videos of himself sexually abusing a 7-year-old mentally disabled boy.

Bailey was also ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender.

