WOLFFORTH, Texas— The Lubbock County Historical Commission and the Wolfforth Cemetery Association announced in a social media post that it will dedicate the Wolfforth Cemetery as a historic ground in Texas.

The event welcomes the community of Wolfforth to join in on the event to recognize the cemetery as a “Historic Texas Cemetery,” said the post.

According to Lubbock County Historical Commission’s post, the Wolfforth Cemetery was established in 1927.

Additionally, the cemetery was created with the “intention of making burials free for local residents, “ said the post.

The event will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and will be located at 937 West 5th Street, Wolfforth, Texas.