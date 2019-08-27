keep klbk local

Malaysian pleads guilty to placing camera in jet bathroom

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online)

HOUSTON (AP) — A passenger who put a camera in an airplane bathroom on a California-to-Texas flight has pleaded guilty and could be deported.

Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday. A judge in Houston sentenced Lee to two months in prison and a $6,000 fine.

The Justice Department says Lee acknowledged installing a camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight from San Diego to Houston on May 5.

A female passenger found the device, with a blinking blue light, dangling near the door. Lee was identified by his clothing and jewelry in images captured on the device.

Lee was in custody since his Aug. 7 arrest. The Justice Department says he’s not a U.S. citizen and is expected to face removal proceedings.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar