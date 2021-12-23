Mall shooter missed the intended victim, police report said, injured someone else instead

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report, made available on Thursday, provided new information about a shooting inside the South Plains Mall. Police were called to the mall just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

“Two individuals suffered minor injuries,” Police previously said. “One person suffered a graze wound from a bullet, while the other individual suffered injuries while leaving the scene.”

“[The shooter] intentionally used a deadly weapon to assault [an intended victim] in the crowded mall. [The shooter] missed and recklessly hit [the gunshot victim] instead.” lpd police report

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old who was not publicly named because of his age. Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute between “two juveniles who knew each other.”

An officer wrote in a police report, “Upon arrival, in the parking lot West of Premiere Cinema, I observed a large amount of people running out of the mall into the parking lot. I attempted to ask people where the incident was at, but they continued past me.”

A bystander told the officer shots were fired near Dillard’s.

The officer also wrote, “We observed multiple law enforcement officers from other agencies standing over a casing. They advised they weren’t there when it happened, but were near the food court when they heard shots.”

Witnesses were identified, and the officer was also able to obtain security video.

Smartphone video from inside the mall showed people running, confused and occasionally screaming immediately after the gunfire.

KLBK News Anchor Matthew Stell was in the mall at the time. He said he and other customers were huddled in a storage closet – taking shelter. He shared an image of people sheltering after the gunfire.