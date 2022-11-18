LUBBOCK, Texas — Malouf’s will host a free to public shopping charity event Friday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. for The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University, according to a press release.

A silent auction will be held, including items like a signed basketball from TTU basketball Coach, Mark Adams, and a year’s worth of movie-going at Alamo Drafthouse.

A portion of proceeds will go straight to Burkhart Center, the press release said.

Malouf’s is located at Kingsgate Shopping Center, 8201 Quaker Avenue.