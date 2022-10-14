LUBBOCK, Texas — Malouf’s will hold a shopping event Friday (October 14) from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. to benefit Ballet Lubbock.

“The latest fall fashions will be on display at Lubbock’s oldest fine apparel store,” Malouf’s said in a statement. “A portion of the proceeds from all purchases will go directly to Ballet Lubbock.”

Ballet Lubbock is preparing its annual production of The Nutcracker with performances from December 8 – 11 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts.

Malouf’s is located in the Kingsgate South Shopping Center, 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.