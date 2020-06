LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -- The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and five new recoveries as of 4:00 p.m. on June 12, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 813: 222 active, 540 listed as recovered and 51 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19