HOBBS, N.M.– The Hobbs police department asked for the public’s help in a press release in locating a shooting suspect that left a 15-year-old injured.

According to the press release, HPD was looking for Mikey Cantu, 23, who was brought into Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on March 15 with a gunshot with wound to the thigh. The press release said that when officer tried to ask what happened Cantu said, “I want an attorney.”

The release stated that through interviews and further investigation, Cantu was involved in a shooting of a 15-year-old at Hobbs City Park. Cantu met with two juveniles at the park for “an unknown reason.” Cantu and one of the juveniles started to shoot at each other and the other juvenile was shot in the wrist.

HPD filed a warrant for Cantu and the juveniles involved in the shooting. Cantu was expected to be charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. The injured juvenile was charged with the misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. The second juvenile was charged unlawful carr ying of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle.