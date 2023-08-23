TAHOKA, Texas — On Wednesday, the Tahoka Police Department said it made an arrest in a recent homicide investigation. Back on August 5, Tahoka PD found the body of Claudia Gail Davis, 50, in the middle of the road.

Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25, was arrested for a weapons violation by the Big Spring Police Department. Then on Monday, he was served with a warrant from the Texas Rangers for murder.

When police first found Davis they did not recognize her. But an autopsy later revealed her identity and, according to Tahoka PD, she was not from the area.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Big Springs PD and the Texas Rangers all assisted in the investigation, Tahoka PD said.

As of Wednesday, Montemayor was booked in the Howard County Detention Center on bonds totaling 1.15 million dollars.