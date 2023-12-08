LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Deshaun Taylor, 38, was arrested by the FBI and accused of Possession of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Online jail records showed Taylor was arrested Wednesday near Preston Trails.

According to court records, Taylor was interviewed by Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety on November 30 about sex trafficking a minor and adult female. Authorities searched Taylor’s phone and found a video of a minor performing a sexual act on him, court documents stated.

Taylor claimed the video was taken before he knew the victim was under the age of 18. However, court records stated a Google search on his phone on the same day read, “Can I have sex with a 17 year [old].”

“Taylor was given ample time to delete the child pornography from his device, but

instead allowed it to remain on his device,” a federal complaint stated.

Court documents said even if Taylor was not aware of the victim being just 16-years-old before November 23, he still kept the video on his phone after learning her age.

As of Friday, Taylor remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.