Man, 65, arrested for stabbing someone from behind, claims self-defense

LUBBOCK, Texas – One man was seriously injured after a confrontation escalated to a stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday.

At approximately 10:07 p.m., Lubbock police responded to a call about a man that had been stabbed.

According to the police report, police found the victim sitting next to the entrance of a corner store in a puddle of blood, and witnesses holding pressure on a wound the victim had on the back of his head.

According to the report, the victim knew his attacker, who he identified as Willie Mays Sanders, 65.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walking up to the store bleeding when Sanders walked up behind him and tried to stab him again.

Additionally, a man leaving the corner store told police Sanders tried to stab him, so he went to his car and grabbed a shovel for self-defense and threatened to hit Sanders with it if he did not leave.

Sanders then left the scene and was later found and taken into police custody in the 3400 block of Avenue N, and officers were able to locate a bloody knife inside Sanders’ pocket.

According to the police report, Sanders told officers that a woman went over to his house to confront him about him stealing a bicycle from them, and he advised police that the victim pulled a knife on him, so he pulled his out. Sanders went on to tell police that he was defending himself and did not attack the victim.

Sanders was arrested for aggravated assault and was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.

According to the police report, officers then went to the hospital and spoke to the victim, who told police he went over to Sanders’ house to confront him because he had stolen a bicycle from him, and while they were there, Sanders took out his knife and started to stab him.

He advised police he then walked over to the corner store where Sanders followed him, but then later ran away.

According to police, the victim had four wounds on his body: a large wound behind his left ear, a small one on his stomach, and two on his left shin.