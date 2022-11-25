LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man accidentally shot himself on Tuesday at a bar, which is a place where guns were prohibited, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, Officers arrived at the Red Zone Bar in the 6600 block of Interstate-27 after receiving a shot fired call. When they arrived, they found the suspect “crouched over a barstool.” The suspect told officers he accidently shot himself.

The report also said when an officer tried to apply to tourniquet the suspect collapsed on the floor. The officer tried to engage in conversation with the suspect to keep him conscious. The suspect told the officer he was “messing around” and shot himself, the report said.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center to receive further treatment, according to the report.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates on the suspect’s condition. We will provide an update when possible.