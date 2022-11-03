LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was hurt after he was “accidentally shot” by his brother in the 2500 block of Bates Street on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, police arrived at University Medical Center just before 9:00 p.m. after the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim’s parents told police they thought someone shot him in the alley behind their home, according to the report.

Police asked one of the brothers what happened and found “inconsistencies” in their stories, the report stated. He eventually told police that his brother admitted to “accidentally” shooting the victim while they were testing the gun.

According to the report, one person was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Thursday, he was no longer listed in the jail.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident was under investigation.