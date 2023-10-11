LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said Jesus Gonzalez, 63, was arrested and accused of Arson after a residential structure fire in the 900 block of 44th Street on Wednesday.

LFR said someone called 911 just before 11:15 a.m. and reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. According to LFR, the fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be incendiary,” LFR said in a press release, “After investigation, Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 63-year-old Jesus Gonzalez for 1st degree felony arson without incident.”