LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Rodriguez, 33, who was accused in December of indecency with a child, was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Monday, according to public records.

Rodriguez initially faced two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated that Rodriguez was accused of sexually assaulting a child who was younger than 14-years-old. The incidents happened in Lubbock County in 2021, according to court records.

As of Tuesday, Rodriguez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds that totaled $450,000.