LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said.

According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain Ramos until an LPD officer arrived.

The victims told LPD the incident began when they were walking to their car in the parking lot and Ramos drove up nearby them.

Ramos then invited them to an after party and they declined saying they were just going to go to the woman’s house, the police report said.

Ramos “made a brief statement” about the woman and her friend going to her house, pulled out a gun and shot at the two, missing both of them.

The police report said Ramos then drove to the the front of the bar. Someone saw the Floydada peace officers and yelled to them that Ramos had a gun. The officers stopped and detained him.

When police asked Ramos what happened, he told them he was “trying to go home when he heard a ‘pop,'” and then the victims were “getting him out of his vehicle.”

But the report said Ramos was “not forthcoming” with his answers and officers had reason to believe he fired the gun.

Ramos was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault.