Man accused of grabbing people’s groins, making lewd comments on a Lubbock Citibus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man who was accused of trying to inappropriately touch several individuals on a Citibus, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Broadway in reference to an intoxicated subject.

Several Citibus employees reported the man was trying to grab people in the groin area and was also making lewd comments to them.

The subject was seen leaving the area briefly but later returned. He was also observed exiting a pickup truck in a nearby parking lot.

An officer located the pickup truck, but the man was not inside.

The officer then used his marked vehicle to block the pickup truck from leaving the parking lot.

The report said the officer later observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking towards him from the southeast side of the Citibus building.

The suspect spotted the officer, turned around and began walking in the opposite direction.

A verbal command was given by the officer for the man to turn around and place his hands behind his back, to which the suspect complied.

Gregory Salazar, 31, was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He was charged with public intoxication.

The police report also said Salazar had an open warrant on file with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Salazar must remain in the jail for 45 days.