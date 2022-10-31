LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report.

Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against a Public Servant and one count of Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation.

Casias told officers that he was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken her father’s wallet because he owed Casias money, the police report said.

The father said he put Casias in a headlock after being struck in the jaw, the police report said. He said Casias stole his wallet while in the headlock.

While he was being taken to LCDC, Casias tried to kick out the back shield of the patrol vehicle, according to the police report.

The officer stopped the patrol vehicle and two officers opened the door to talk to Casias and try to get him to calm down, the police report said.

Casias then tried to run away and an officer “assisted” him to the ground, according to the police report. One officer said Casias struck his chin with his knee.

After a paddy wagon (a specialized police transport van) arrived to take him to LCDC, an officer “afforded [Casias] the opportunity to just sit in the back seat” of the van.

Officers had to strap him to a backboard after he began resisting again, according to the police report.

As of Monday, Casias remained in LCDC in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000.