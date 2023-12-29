LUBBOCK, Texas — Lee Straight, 41, was arrested after he was accused of purposefully causing a crash after an argument, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Court records stated officers were called to 1st Place and Frankford Avenue on Wednesday. Straight told police he tried to miss hitting an animal in the road, and it caused him to hit the victim’s vehicle. Police spoke with the victim, who said she was in a verbal argument with Straight and left with someone else to go to a relative’s residence.

According to court records, the victim said Straight pulled out in front of their vehicle and quickly slowed down, causing a crash. The victim and the driver said Straight reversed and accelerated to hit the vehicle a second time, according to court documents. Once the vehicles stopped, court records stated the victim got out to run from Straight, and he took her phone.

Court documents stated there was “significant damage” to both vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

Straight was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Household Member with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Continuous Violence Against the Family and Theft from a Person. As of Friday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.