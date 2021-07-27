Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock teen denied later trial date, set to start in August

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas John Boukamp, 21, who was arrested November 22, 2020, for the kidnapping of a Lubbock teen, was denied in his request to push back the date of his criminal trial. It would have been, if granted, the third continuance.

According to court documents, Boukamp’s lawyer requested the continuance while waiting for a pending psychological opinion and reviewing evidence that was recently turned over to the defense by prosecutors. Boukamp’s trial date is set for August 9, 2021.

However, the judge ruled, “the ends of justice are not served by granting this continuance as it does not outweigh the public’s interest in a speedy trial or the victim’s right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay.”

After being arrested in November 2020, Boukamp was indicted December 9, 2020. The indictment charged Boukamp with the transportation of a minor with an intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, travel with an intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyberstalking.

