Man accused of pointing gun at car dealership employee, arrested on long list of charges

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was arrested last week on multiple charges after a police report said he pulled a gun on an employee of a Central Lubbock business.

Just after 2:30 p.m., August 27, Lubbock Police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at Spirit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4611 Avenue Q, according to the report.

When an officer arrived on the scene, the employee told him that the suspect, Anthony Justice, walked over to a random vehicle and tried the door handles, the report said.

The employee said he was sitting in another vehicle with the doors unlocked, and Justice opened the passenger side door and sat down in the passenger seat.

Justice told the employee he was taking the vehicle, but the employee told him to get out, the report said.

According to the report, Justice then pulled out a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee.

The employee drove off from Justice and parked in front of the business. Justice then stopped and talked with random people in the driveway of the business and then walked away southbound down Avenue Q, the report said.

Another officer located Justice at the Wash-N-Dry, 4805 Avenue Q, after he matched the description given by the employee at Spirit, the report said.

The officer searched Justice and found two clear, plastic baggies of marijuana, a black bb gun, a hammer and a throwing ax, the report said.

Additionally, the officer found two other Texas identification cards on Justice that did not belong to him.

Lastly, Justice had two $20 bills that had the same serial number and a Chinese symbol on the back.

Justice was arrested for aggravated robbery, forgery, fraudulent use of identifying information and possession of marijuana. Justice was also given a ticket for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

He remained in the Lubbock County Jail Monday.