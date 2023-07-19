Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 19, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chad Melton, 44, was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at a man at a hotel in Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Court records said officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Avenue A for a disturbance on Tuesday. According to court records, the victim told police Melton “pointed a gun at him while yelling.”

The victim was able to show police a video of the incident, according to court documents. Officers found Melton, who still had his gun, and took him into custody.

Melton was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.