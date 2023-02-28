LUBBOCK, Texas — Pedro Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated robbery and domestic violence assault, according to public records.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed that Rodriguez’s charges stemmed from an incident that took place in July 2022.

According to court records, Rodriguez showed up at the victim’s house on foot and demanded that she take him somewhere. The victim, who knew Rodriguez, said her kids were asleep so she wouldn’t take him anywhere.

Rodriguez pulled out a gun and held it at his side, court records said. According to court records, he told the victim he would take her vehicle and crash it if she did not give him the keys. Rodriguez took the keys and told the victim if she called the cops, he would “get in a high-speed chase” and crash her vehicle, according to court records.

Rodriguez had a bond of at least $50,000. According to online jail records, he posted bond on Monday and was no longer at the Lubbock County Detention Center.