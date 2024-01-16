LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said on Tuesday afternoon that Eric Perez-Gonzales, 32, was arrested in connection with a structure fire at 910 Avenue Q.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, it received a 9-1-1- call in reference to a man attempting to set his truck and hotel room on fire.

Crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.

LFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office’s investigation led authorities to Gonzalez.

He was charged with arson of Habitation. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.