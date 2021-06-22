Man accused of sexually exploiting 14-year-old girl, taking her to Lubbock from Georgia

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, was accused of taking a 14-year-old girl from her home in Georgia and bringing her back to Lubbock, according to court documents.

Robert David Fyke, 33, was arrested June 17. According to court records, he met a 14-year-old girl on the internet and eventually went to Georgia to meet up with her.

After the girl left her home without parental consent on May 15, Fyke took her back to Lubbock.

Fyke had multiple sexually explicit photos of the girl on his phone. He also admitted to police that he had taken sexually explicit photographs of her while in Lubbock.

When the police tried to find the girl, they could not.

According to court documents, Fyke told police the girl had left him for another man “on or about” June 11 and was possibly in another state.

Court records did not disclose whether the girl had been located or not.