LUBBOCK, Texas — Darvell Dunn, 36, was arrested on November 19 after he was accused of firing a gun into a woman’s car a dozen times, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the Whataburger in the 1700 block of 50th Street just before 6:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

The victim told officers she and Dunn got into an argument at an after-hours club in the 1700 block of 49th Street, according to the report. She and her friend left the club and went to Whataburger.

The report said Dunn arrived at the Whataburger and began “banging on” the victim’s car. The victim attempted to get away, which led to Dunn following her in his SUV and hitting her car approximately five times, the Lubbock Police report said.

Dunn left the scene and drove to a family member’s home nearby. The victim told officers she followed him, and while driving north in the 1700 block of 48th Street, Dunn fired a gun into her vehicle.

The police report accused Dunn of using his SUV as a deadly weapon during an assault.

According to online jail records, Dunn was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Date/ Family Member with a Deadly Weapon and several unrelated charges. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.