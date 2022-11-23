LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment.

Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — specifically, at least 10 sheep, swine or goats worth less than $150,000.

According to an indictment, Luna stole the cattle from its owner on September 19. The owner told EverythingLubbock.com that Luna bought cattle with a hot check, meaning he paid for the cattle with money he did not have.

As of Wednesday, Luna remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000.