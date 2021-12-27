Man accused of stealing from Christ the King must stay locked up, judge rules

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge on Monday ruled Nathan Allen Webb, 42, must stay locked up while a criminal case proceeds against him. The judge ruled that no condition or combination of conditions could guarantee his appearance at trial and/or the safety of the community.

Webb was charged with wire fraud and accused of stealing in excess of $250,000 from Christ The King Cathedral. Court records filed in June said federal officials found him in Colombia. They asked the Colombian government to detain him through INTERPOL.

In November, he was brought before a federal magistrate in Florida. From there, he was transferred back to Lubbock and arrived in the Lubbock County Detention Center on December 21. Webb last week waived his right to a court hearing on the issue going free until his trial date.

The church said in a statement, “In March of 2021, Father John Ohlig, Rector of Christ the King Cathedral, discovered missing funds from the cathedral parish’s bank account. Father Ohlig reported the missing funds to the Diocese of Lubbock, and the FBI was notified immediately.”

Previous court records said Webb was in South America during part of the time that he stole money from the church. More specifically, a criminal complaint said Webb made unauthorized transfers of money from the parish Venmo account to his personal Venmo account.

Generally, the maximum penalty for wire fraud would be 20 years.