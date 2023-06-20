LUBBOCK, Texas — Austin Lopez, 33, was arrested and accused of throwing a large “paver stone” at store employees during a robbery in South Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Court records said authorities were called to the 5200 block of 98th Street on June 12.

Employees told officers with the Lubbock Police Department that Lopez was in the store pacing back and forth with a shopping cart full of items for about three hours, according to court documents. Employees told him to pay for his items or leave, and Lopez “became aggressive” and pushed his cart at them, court records said.

According to court records, employees tried to stop Lopez from leaving with the items. One employee threatened to call police, court records said, and Lopez tried to grab the phone and got into a physical altercation with him. Court documents said as Lopez saw another staffer calling 911, he picked up a “rectangular paver stone” and threw it at all three employees. The stone missed the victims by a few feet and struck a pillar instead.

Court records said Lopez then moved into the middle of the parking lot and told the employees that he “had something for them.” Lopez acted as if he was reaching to pull a weapon, and the employees moved away from him before he left the scene, according to court documents.

Lopez was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance, and an unrelated charge of Assault Domestic Violence. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $130,800.