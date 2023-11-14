LUBBOCK, Texas — Gustavo Garcia, 37, was arrested on Friday, November 3, after he was accused of trying to “blow up” a Lubbock home with himself and two Lubbock Police officers in it.

According to the documents, authorities were called to the 6500 block of Avenue P on Thursday, November 2, for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers realized Garcia was trying to blow up the residence using bleach and ammonia.

According to the documents, these chemicals mixed together can be toxic to the body and explosive. When officers entered the home, Garcia ran into a bedroom and mixed the two liquids together, which created a “foul odor,” the documents said.

The documents said Garcia told officers, “We all gonna die in this b****” when they tried to arrest him.

The chemical mixture made it hard for the officers to see and breathe, the court documents said.

Court documents state officers believe Garcia was trying to “prolong exposure” for himself and the officers. Matches and a lighter were found near the chemical, which made officers believe Garcia “was committed to blowing up the residence.”

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of Aggravated assault against a Public Servant, making a terroristic threat and evading arrest. He remained at the LCDC as of Tuesday morning on bonds totaling $350,000.