LUBBOCK, Texas — Beaux Aurelie, 32, was accused of trying to bring meth into jail in a post-it note after he was arrested for aggravated assault, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Online jail records showed Aurelie was arrested in the 2600 block of 2nd Place on Monday.

A police report said Aurelie went to the victim’s home to pick up his guns and other belongings. According to the report, the victim said Aurelie came inside the residence and was “attempting to get [the victim] to fight him.”

According to the report, the victim said Aurelie pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him at one point during the incident. The victim told officers Aurelie made comments “about Texas being a stand your ground state” and also pulled a shotgun, according to the report.

The victim said he was scared for his life, the report stated.

Once Aurelie was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, police found a yellow note paper that Aurelie said was “from a court case.” According to the report, the officer found a substance in the paper that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Aurelie was charged with Aggravated Assault, bringing a Prohibited Substance into a Correction Facility, possession and an unrelated charge. As of Thursday, he remained at LCDC on bonds totaling $43,000.