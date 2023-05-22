LUBBOCK, Texas — Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested on Sunday and accused of trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with a 13-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said deputies were called for a suspicious person at 4:11 p.m. According to LCSO, Chavez approached the girl, put his arm around her and asked the 13-year-old to go outside with him.

The teen’s cousin and an employee intervened, LCSO said. The girl’s cousin kept talking to Chavez while law enforcement got to the scene.

Chavez was charged with Unlawful Restraint Less than 17 years of age and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Monday, he remained at LCDC on a $20,000 bond.