Man accused of vandalizing the gravesite of his ex-girlfriend’s son, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were looking for a man accused of vandalizing a gravesite in East Lubbock over the weekend.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Lubbock Police responded to the Lubbock Cemetery, 2011 E. 31st Street to meet with a family member, according to the report.

The family member told the responding officer that she went to check on her nephew’s gravesite. According to the report, her sister told her to check on it due to threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend.

Officers were shown a screenshot of messages from the suspect, who was not yet identified by police Tuesday.

Some of the messages said, “Go see Dee Btch,” “Bet u hate that,” “ok btch I’m tellin you im not trippin but I’m going every day” and “call em now kuz u gon cry when you see dee hoev gon stop playin with me,” according to the report.

Numerous decorations, including a tree planted by the grave, were broken, and “Dee” was written on the tombstone.

Since the sister was at work and could not respond to the gravesite, the officer called her and spoke to her on the phone, according to the report.

She told the officer that ever since she broke up with the suspect, he kept showing up at her home, and work. She also said he damaged her property. She said the suspect repeatedly called her from a blocked number at least 100 times a day, according to the report.

The suspect was not located as of Tuesday.